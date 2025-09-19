HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak Board Defends Filming Meeting With Pycroft

Source: PTI
September 19, 2025

According to the PCB, existing protocols allow media managers to use cameras in the Players and Match Officials Area. 

Pycroft

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board claimed that Andy Pycroft had apologised for his actions. Photograph: ICC/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday defended its media manager filming a meeting between match referee Andy Pycroft and team officials ahead of their Asia Cup game against the UAE, maintaining that the action was within ICC protocols.

On Thursday, ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta had written to the PCB citing "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code, including the recording of the interaction that involved coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The ICC communication had also questioned a PCB press release which stated that Pycroft had apologised, clarifying that the referee had only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager.

"The team's media manager is part of the squad and has authorised access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation," a tournament source said, outlining the board's response.

According to the PCB, existing protocols allow media managers to use cameras in the PMOA.

"If the Standard Operating Procedure was not followed, the ICC should check with the (match) referee on whether the matter was reported to the ACU," the source added.

Earlier the global body was categorical in its email to the PCB.

"The ICC, in order to preserve the interest of the sport, the tournament and the stakeholders involved accepted PCB's request although this demonstrated a complete disregard for the sanctity of the PMOA, where the meeting took place," the source said.

 

It all started when Suryakumar Yadav didn't shake hands with his opposite number Salman Ali Agha and the PCB complained to the ICC about match referee violating the protocols pertaining to 'Spirit of the Game' and wanted him to be removed from the tournament or from Pakistan's matches.

The ICC rejected PCB's claims and also backed its elite panel match referee making it clear that he was merely passing on the message of the ACC venue manager.

Source: PTI
