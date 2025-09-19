HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India 'A' hold Aus 'A' as Padikkal, Jurel hit big tons

India 'A' hold Aus 'A' as Padikkal, Jurel hit big tons

September 19, 2025 17:47 IST

Devdutt Padikkal

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal, measured and composed, brought up his seventh First-Class ton. Photograph: BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel’s marathon partnership was the highlight of the first unofficial Test in Lucknow, which ended in a rain-hit draw between India 'A' and Australia 'A' on Friday.

 

India A fell just one run short of matching Australia 'A’s first-innings total early in the second session, before rain brought a halt to proceedings.

After the break, Australia A openers Sam Konstas and Campbell Kellaway added 56 runs in 16 overs, after which the two captains shook hands on the stalemate.

Earlier in the day, overnight batters Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel extended their rescue act with a marathon stand. The duo not only erased the deficit but also lit up the morning session with twin centuries.

Padikkal, measured and composed, brought up his seventh First-Class ton, while Jurel got to his hundred first, the pair stitching together a 228-run partnership that pulled India A out of trouble. Jurel eventually fell to seamer Fergus O’Neill, while Padikkal carried on to reach a commanding 150 before off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli ended his stay.

