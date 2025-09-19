'Bring It Home': India Women Ready to Chase World Cup Glory

IMAGE: Shreya Ghoshal’s anthem sets the tone for Women’s World Cup 2025. Photograph: ICC/X

With just days to go before the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins, the spotlight is not only on the players but also on the voice that will set the tone — Shreya Ghoshal’s stirring anthem, Bring It Home.

The 50-over showpiece, beginning September 30 and running until November 2, will be hosted by India for the fourth time after 1978, 1997, and 2013. In a first, Sri Lanka will co-host the event alongside India, giving the competition a new twist.

Leading a youthful and energetic side, Harmanpreet Kaur will look to guide India through a tough round-robin format featuring Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Each team will face the other once, with the top four progressing to the knockouts.

India’s campaign kicks off on September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, before shifting to Colombo for a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 5. The team then faces South Africa in Visakhapatnam on October 9, followed by defending champions Australia on October 12.

The action continues in Indore, where India takes on England on October 19, before concluding their league stage in Navi Mumbai with two crucial fixtures — against New Zealand on October 23 and Bangladesh on October 26.

With a global stage, powerhouse rivalries, and Ghoshal’s anthem setting the tone, the Women’s World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark moment for the game.