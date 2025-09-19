HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Bring It Home': India Women Ready to Chase World Cup Glory

'Bring It Home': India Women Ready to Chase World Cup Glory

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 19, 2025 18:21 IST

x

ICC Women's World Cup

IMAGE: Shreya Ghoshal’s anthem sets the tone for Women’s World Cup 2025. Photograph: ICC/X

With just days to go before the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins, the spotlight is not only on the players but also on the voice that will set the tone — Shreya Ghoshal’s stirring anthem, Bring It Home.

The 50-over showpiece, beginning September 30 and running until November 2, will be hosted by India for the fourth time after 1978, 1997, and 2013. In a first, Sri Lanka will co-host the event alongside India, giving the competition a new twist.

Leading a youthful and energetic side, Harmanpreet Kaur will look to guide India through a tough round-robin format featuring Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Each team will face the other once, with the top four progressing to the knockouts.

 

India’s campaign kicks off on September 30 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, before shifting to Colombo for a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 5. The team then faces South Africa in Visakhapatnam on October 9, followed by defending champions Australia on October 12.

ICC Women's World Cup

The action continues in Indore, where India takes on England on October 19, before concluding their league stage in Navi Mumbai with two crucial fixtures — against New Zealand on October 23 and Bangladesh on October 26.

With a global stage, powerhouse rivalries, and Ghoshal’s anthem setting the tone, the Women’s World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark moment for the game.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire
No rule for post-match handshakes, says former umpire
Football Is Kuldeep Yadav's True Passion
Football Is Kuldeep Yadav's True Passion
Pycroft received handshake order four minutes pre-toss
Pycroft received handshake order four minutes pre-toss
'Rest Bumrah For Pakistan Game'
'Rest Bumrah For Pakistan Game'
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?
Is Asia Cup Only About India-Pakistan Game?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Male Singers

webstory image 2

10 Best All-Purpose SUVs

webstory image 3

6 Indian Monuments In UK

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah Turns Heads in Her Chic Gym Look!1:15

Daisy Shah Turns Heads in Her Chic Gym Look!

Rekha's Timeless Charm Shines at Shabana Azmi's Birthday Party1:01

Rekha's Timeless Charm Shines at Shabana Azmi's Birthday...

Emotional Farewell to Actor Robo Shankar at his Valasaravakkam Residence0:53

Emotional Farewell to Actor Robo Shankar at his...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV