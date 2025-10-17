HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'It Was the Longest Nine Weeks': Ex RCB player on cancer battle

'It Was the Longest Nine Weeks': Ex RCB player on cancer battle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 17, 2025 15:53 IST

'It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was a bit where it was pretty daunting'

Australian Test cricketer Nic Maddinson opened up about his battle with testicular cancer

IMAGE: Australian Test cricketer Nic Maddinson opened up about his battle with testicular cancer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Victorian Cricket Team/X

Australian Test cricketer Nic Maddinson has revealed that he underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year but has now recovered to resume his career.

The 33-year-old Maddinson, who has played three Tests and six ODIs, was dropped from the New South Wales squad in March earlier this year and underwent the medical procedure after that.

"Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with. It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was a bit where it was pretty daunting," Maddinson was quoted in the cricket.com.au.

 

It became an incredibly tough phase for the batter, who played three matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru across the 2014 and 2015 editions of the IPL, because his wife Bianca was pregnant with their second child.

"By the second or third week, I lost all my hair. I was feeling pretty average. I was taking types of steroids to manage side effects, but they would keep me up at night.

"I'd sleep until about 1am, but sometimes I'd then be awake until 6 am. I found that difficult. I was super drained and felt like I had to sleep 24/7. It was the slowest and longest nine weeks," he said.

But the chemotherapy produced the desired result and Maddinson is now ready to resume his cricketing journey.

The left-handed batter returned to on-ground training on Thursday along with his New South Wales teammates.

"To know that I caught it probably as early as I could have, and it still spread into other parts of my body, that was scary.

"I just think it's so important if you have anything you're worried about, get it checked out," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
