Wood confident of making Ashes opener

IMAGE: Mark Wood was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 Ashes, claiming 17 wickets. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England fast bowler Mark Wood is "quietly confident" he will be fit for the Ashes opener against Australia next month after being sidelined since February due to a knee injury.

The 35-year-old underwent surgery in March and was ruled out for the summer but was included in England's 16-man Ashes squad named last month.

Wood was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 Ashes, claiming 17 wickets. England last won the Ashes in 2015, while their last series victory in Australia coming in 2011.

"It was a frustrating summer," Wood told the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast.

"I didn't get to play any cricket and my knee, at times when you think that you're just about ready to play, it was not just quite there.

"I got knocked back a couple of times, but in the tent it's been going well. I've had the speed gun out and the pace is getting up there ...

"Hopefully, I'm in form, bowling well in the practice games and in the nets, and can put my hand up for that game (Ashes opener).

"I never want to give an answer where I say, 'Yes, I'm pumped, I'm ready'. But I'm in a confident place at the minute and feeling a lot more positive, so I'm quietly confident."

The five-match Ashes begins in Perth on November 21.