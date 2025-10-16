PIX: Kohli, Rohit hit nets in Perth, oblige Pak fan

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at a nets session in Perth on Thursday. Photograph: X

A picture of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma obliging a cricket fan in Perth has gone viral.

What is special about the gesture is that the fan named Shahil hails from Karachi. In the backdrop of all the negativity during the Asia Cup over the handshake controversy between India and Pakistan players, this kindness shown by Kohli and Rohit was a breath of fresh air.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli signs an RCB jersey for Shahil. Photograph: X

In a video shared by RevSportz on Thursday, the fan patiently waited outside the team hotel in Perth, and when Kohli walked out, he signed the batting legend’s Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey.

Shahil who was carrying another jersey then requested Rohit, who graciously stepped out of the team bus and signed the jersey.

'It was lovely meeting Kohli. I have met him before as well. He is very humble. I had just asked him once,' said Sahil.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharna obliges Shahil. Photograph: X

'Same for Rohit, who was already sitting the bus. I just signaled him, requesting for an autograph...I mean that's a lot.'

This happened following India's practice session that saw both India's senior batters hit the nets at the Optus Stadium.

Both of them batted for close to 30 minutes in the nets.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana go through the drills. Photograph: X

Rohit was also seen having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir after his time in the nets.

Post the net session, Kohli was seen having a chat with bowling coach Morne Morkel which was followed by a light moment with pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The team also has a training session lined up on Friday and Saturday.

India take on Australia in the first ODI in Perth on October 19.