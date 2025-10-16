'My life turned on its head the day Yuvraj left'

'Nobody cared for me, everyone had turned their back. People thought I wouldn’t survive.'

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh's relationship with his father Yograj Singh has been a difficult one. Photograph: PTI from the Rediff archives

Former cricketer Yograj Singh has opened up about the emotional turmoil he faced after his son Yuvraj Singh and ex-wife Shabnam walked out of his life, saying that moment changed him forever.

Speaking to Untold Punjab, Yograj admitted that his life spiraled out of control after his family left.

'I am a sinner, I have made many mistakes in my life. I have been suffering all along, but the day Yuvi and his mother left, my life turned on its head. But it was destined to happen. I feel that I was trained by God,' he said.

He recalled the difficult days that followed, when he was completely alone. 'There were days when I had no food, it was raining, I had nowhere to go. Nobody cared for me, everyone had turned their back. People thought I wouldn’t survive,' Yograj said, adding that his faith kept him going.

'I didn’t have 5 rupees in my pocket when I was offered Rs 5 lakh for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.'

Yograj also revealed that he was in jail when Yuvraj made his debut for India, but he had always been determined to turn his son into a legend.

In a separate interview with SMTV, Yograj spoke of his isolation and the sacrifices he made for his son’s cricketing journey.

'Everything fell apart because of my burning desire for vengeance,' he said, claiming he had been wronged in his own career and wanted to take revenge through Yuvraj’s success.

'I have no sons or daughters; God is my only family now,' Yograj said added.