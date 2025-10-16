HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit, Kohli, Gill Touch Down In Perth

Rohit, Kohli, Gill Touch Down In Perth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: October 16, 2025 13:06 IST

x

Rohit Sharma arrives in Perth with his teammates early Thursday morning

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma arrives in Perth with his team-mates early on Thursday morning. Photograph: X
 

Prominent members of the Indian ODI team, including star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and new Captain Shubman Gill, arrived in Perth early on Thursday for a three match series against Australia starting on October 19.

The others to arrive after a delayed flight were K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with some members of the support staff.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the coaching staff will join the squad later in the day as they boarded an evening flight from Delhi on Wednesday.

The series will begin in Perth on Sunday before moving to Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25). It will be followed by a five match T20 International series starting October 29.

The one-dayers have generated a buzz as it is Rohit and Kohli's first international outing after India's Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. The future of the two stalwarts has become a subject of intense speculation especially after Gill's elevation to ODI captaincy.

Both of them have already retired from Tests and T20 Internationals but are believed to be keen on continuing at least till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill, who also leads the Test side, has been supportive of the idea in his media interactions since taking over the ODI reins.

'The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India...players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few,' Gill said.

'There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,' Gill had stated about the duo's 2027 prospects during the recent Test series win over the West Indies at home.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli's Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Aus Series
Kohli's Post Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Aus Series
Aakash Chopra predicts India's Playing XI for Perth ODI
Aakash Chopra predicts India's Playing XI for Perth ODI
'Rohit, Kohli Will Be Forced To Retire'
'Rohit, Kohli Will Be Forced To Retire'
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
Rohit, Kohli Back After 224 Days!
WC 2027: What Gambhir said on Rohit, Kohli future
WC 2027: What Gambhir said on Rohit, Kohli future

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Gorgeous Lakshmi Temples You Must Visit

webstory image 2

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

webstory image 3

8 Of The World's Leading Rice Producers

VIDEOS

Haryana IPS 'suicide case': Y Puran kumar's last rites performed, daughters offer 'mukhagni'1:59

Haryana IPS 'suicide case': Y Puran kumar's last rites...

Bihar Elections: Maithili Thakur Gets BJP Ticket From Alinagar Seat1:35

Bihar Elections: Maithili Thakur Gets BJP Ticket From...

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble1:48

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO