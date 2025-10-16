Rohit, Kohli, Gill Touch Down In Perth

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma arrives in Perth with his team-mates early on Thursday morning. Photograph: X

Prominent members of the Indian ODI team, including star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and new Captain Shubman Gill, arrived in Perth early on Thursday for a three match series against Australia starting on October 19.

The others to arrive after a delayed flight were K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy along with some members of the support staff.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the coaching staff will join the squad later in the day as they boarded an evening flight from Delhi on Wednesday.

The series will begin in Perth on Sunday before moving to Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25). It will be followed by a five match T20 International series starting October 29.

The one-dayers have generated a buzz as it is Rohit and Kohli's first international outing after India's Champions Trophy triumph in March earlier this year. The future of the two stalwarts has become a subject of intense speculation especially after Gill's elevation to ODI captaincy.

Both of them have already retired from Tests and T20 Internationals but are believed to be keen on continuing at least till the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Gill, who also leads the Test side, has been supportive of the idea in his media interactions since taking over the ODI reins.

'The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India...players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few,' Gill said.

'There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,' Gill had stated about the duo's 2027 prospects during the recent Test series win over the West Indies at home.