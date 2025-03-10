HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
It is all about keeping yourself calm and composed: Rahul

March 10, 2025 00:40 IST

KL Rahul celebrates after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs.

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates after Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul admitted that he was tense and under pressure after playing a hand in guiding India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

It was a memorable night for the number 6 batter who hit 4 off 33 balls and watched from the other end as Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs.

 

Speaking after the match, Rahul told broadcasters about taking India across the finish line, 'We had a couple of batters to come, but I was tense. It is all about keeping yourself calm and composed in situations like this. I think I have batted in times like these in 3 out of the 5 games (in this CT) and in one of the games I did not get to bat at all against Pakistan.

'Hard to put this win into words, pure skill and the way we have all played our cricket growing up, had to face a lot of challenges, we have had to face pressure from the time we have held a bat and decided to become professional cricketers. The way the BCCI has groomed us and the domestic circuit has trained us to handle pressure and do well in circumstances like these,' he added.

Trolled endlessly for his 66-run knock in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia that lasted over 100 balls, he emerged as India's 'ice-man' this time around, finishing matches with his calm, composed knocks.

In five matches and four innings in the ICC Champions Trophy, Rahul scored 140 runs at an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90, with the best score of 42*.

