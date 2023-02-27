News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...

10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...

February 27, 2023 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Six players in the Isle of Man's line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. Photograph: BCCI

The Isle of Man were bowled out by Spain for 10 runs in an international match on Sunday, limping to the lowest total in men's Twenty20 cricket.

 

Six players in the Isle of Man's line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. The team were routed in 8.4 overs.

Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest.

"Crazy, just crazy," Spain head coach Corey Rutgers told Cricbuzz. "It (the score) just went 4-4, 6-6. I've never seen anything like it in my life."

The match was the last of the six-match series, which Spain won 5-0 after the second game was abandoned due to rain.

The Isle of Man replaced Sydney Thunder at the top of the list of the lowest innings totals in men's T20s. The Thunder were bowled out by Adelaide Strikers for 15 in the Big Bash League in December.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will The Gods Bless Rahul With Good Form?
Will The Gods Bless Rahul With Good Form?
Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!
Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!
IPL 2023: Who will replace Pant as DC wicketkeeper?
IPL 2023: Who will replace Pant as DC wicketkeeper?
Give me CBI, will arrest Modi in 2 hrs: Sanjay Singh
Give me CBI, will arrest Modi in 2 hrs: Sanjay Singh
SC stays laying of paver blocks in Maha's Matheran
SC stays laying of paver blocks in Maha's Matheran
Covid likely came from lab leak in China: Report
Covid likely came from lab leak in China: Report
'Without Himalayas, there won't be Ganga, Brahmaputra'
'Without Himalayas, there won't be Ganga, Brahmaputra'

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Like Mumbai Indians' WPL Jersey?

Like Mumbai Indians' WPL Jersey?

When Will Babar Azam Get Married?

When Will Babar Azam Get Married?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances