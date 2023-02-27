10 all out! The lowest score in T20 cricket...

IMAGE: Six players in the Isle of Man's line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. Photograph: BCCI

The Isle of Man were bowled out by Spain for 10 runs in an international match on Sunday, limping to the lowest total in men's Twenty20 cricket.

Six players in the Isle of Man's line-up were dismissed for a duck, while Joseph Burrows was their highest scorer with four runs. The team were routed in 8.4 overs.



Spain chased the total in two balls, wrapping up a 10-wicket victory in a bizarre contest.



"Crazy, just crazy," Spain head coach Corey Rutgers told Cricbuzz. "It (the score) just went 4-4, 6-6. I've never seen anything like it in my life."



The match was the last of the six-match series, which Spain won 5-0 after the second game was abandoned due to rain.



The Isle of Man replaced Sydney Thunder at the top of the list of the lowest innings totals in men's T20s. The Thunder were bowled out by Adelaide Strikers for 15 in the Big Bash League in December.