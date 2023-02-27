Like Mumbai Indians' WPL Jersey?

Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Twitter

What do you think of the Mumbai Indians team jersey for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League?

'Here's to sun, the sea, the blue-and-gold of Mumbai. Here's to our first-ever #WPL jersey and all she brings', Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Mumbai Indians, who will led by India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, take on the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the WPL at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 4.

The MI coaching team features former England captain Charlotte Edwards as the head coach, pace bowling legend Jhulan Goswami as team mentor and bowling coach while Devieka Palshikaar is the batting coach.

The five-team WPL also includes the Delhi Capitals, the Gujarat Giants, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the UP Warriorz.

The first season of the WPL will have a total of 20 league matches and two play-off games, with the final at the Brabourne stadium on March 26.