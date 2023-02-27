IPL 2023: Who will replace Pant as DC wicketkeeper?

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly with Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

Sourav Ganguly is the Director of Cricket for the Delhi Capitals and one of the toughest challenges for him is to fill in the void created due to unavailability of Rishabh Pant, who met with a horrific accident and underwent surgery recently.

"I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year's time or may be in a couple of years' time, he will be back playing for India," Ganguly's voice had a tinge of sadness as he spoke about a player he has been very fond of.

Will he like to see Pant being with the team for some time during IPL which could also help in his recovery.

"Don't know. We will see," Ganguly said.

DC is yet to announce Pant's replacement and Ganguly is still undecided on who is better between young turk Abhishek Porel and domestic veteran Sheldon Jackson.

"We still need a bit of time to figure out. The next camp starts before IPL."

While David Warner is set to lead DC, Axar Patel will be his deputy this season.

Ganguly monitored a three-day camp in Kolkata which the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishant Sharma, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey attended along with other domestic players.

"The IPL is still a month away and the season has just started. It is difficult to get all the players together for the amount of cricket they play. There are four or five who are playing Irani Trophy. Sarfaraz has an injured finger and it's not a broken finger. He should be okay for the IPL," he concluded.