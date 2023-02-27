Blow for MI, Bumrah may miss IPL 2023!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's back injury is more serious than it appears and he is set to miss most of the action this year. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians are braced for a huge setback as their premier pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss IPL 2023 after failing to recover from his injury.

According to reports, Bumrah's injury (back stress fracture) is more serious than it appears and he is set to miss most of the action this year.

'Sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India and IPL circles have indicated that Bumrah, out of international action for almost five months, has not been feeling comfortable and he is staring at a potentially long hiatus,' said a report in Cricbuzz.

Along with the IPL, which will run from March to May, the fast bowler could also end up missing the ICC World Test Championship final in June if India qualify.

The Cricbuzz report adds that the BCCI is looking at getting Bumrah fit for the all-important ODI World Cup in October-November.

Bumrah last featured for India in the T20I series against Australia in September last year before he was ruled out of the preceding series against South Africa with a back injury and has been out of action since then as he missed big events like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.