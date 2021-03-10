'Ishan and Surya should have fun, and right mindset'

March 10, 2021 21:13 IST

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan plays for Mumbai Indians under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Photograph: BCCI

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that he doesn't want Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to think about a lot of stuff, rather he wants the duo to just enjoy the moment.

Suryakumar Yadav earned his maiden call-up into the Indian squad along with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, beginning Friday. Rohit has seen Suryakumar and Ishan closely as he leads the duo in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians.

"I do not want them thinking about anything. Watching them closely for a few years now, I have realised that it's important for them to come here and be part of this setup which the team has and the team has tasted success for all these years. I just want them to be having fun and understanding what this team is all about.

"Keeping in mind that this is the first time that they have been selected into the squad, they will be nervous, they will be thinking about performances and all that," said Rohit while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"It is important for people like me and some senior members of the coaching staff to tell them it is just another team that you have got to be a part of. You just have to enjoy the moment. Thinking about performances and what I need to do if I get an opportunity will only put pressure on them. I think it is important for them to just have fun, relax and be part of this wonderful set up first and when the opportunity comes, I am sure, these guys have done well especially last year and it is about carrying that form and putting it out here," he added.

Further talking about Suryakumar and Ishan, Rohit said: "It would not be easy out here. They would be challenged but that is what international cricket is all about. You will be challenged every now and then, it is about how you respond to those challenges. It is about telling them to have the right mindset and tell them about the challenges that lie ahead."