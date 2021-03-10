KP takes a dig at England selectors

March 10, 2021 18:53 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kevin Pietersen/Twitter

Kevin Pietersen may have been away from a cricket pitch for some time, but his brilliance with the bat, especially against spin, hasn't diminished at all.

On Tuesday, KP played an entertaining knock of 75 off just 37 deliveries during the Road Safety World Series clash against India Legends.

KP propelled England Legends to 188/7 in their 20 overs in Raipur. Chasing 189 to win the game, India Legends Irfan Pathan scored a brilliant 61 not out, but couldn't take the hosts over the line as England Legends won the game by 6 runs.

Following the victory over India Legends, Pietersen took to Instagram to take a cheeky dig at England selectors by sharing an image with his legends.

Pietersen captioned the picture on Instagram, 'So England CAN beat India in India! How cool was that game? England selectors -- we're all available'.