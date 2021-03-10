News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan in top gear at training

Dhawan in top gear at training

By Rediff Cricket
March 10, 2021 18:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shikhar Dhawan at a practice session

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan does some fielding drills. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter
 

Shikhar Dhawan, who last wore the India colours in January for the T20Is against Australia, must have impressed the team management at the practice sessions ahead of the opening T20I against England on Friday.

Be it fielding in the nets or at the batting sessions, Dhawan is focus personified.

Shikhar Dhawan plays a sweep shots at nets

'All in a training day's work,' Dhawan captioned the pictures he tweeted.

Although Dhawan is not the first choice opener with Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul likely to fill the opening slots, the Delhi dasher is leaving no stone unturned at training.

Shikhar Dhawan fields in training 

V V S Laxman gave his vote of confidence to Rohit and Rahul as the opening pair for the T20I series and said Dhawan COULD be used as a backup opener keeping in mind this year's T20 World Cup in India.

Well time will tell what holds for each player, but for now Dhawan is happy to clock in some valuable minutes at prep time.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Will Rohit change his approach in T20Is?
Will Rohit change his approach in T20Is?
Injured Natarajan doubtful for England T20Is
Injured Natarajan doubtful for England T20Is
'Great to see Pant evolve as a cricketer'
'Great to see Pant evolve as a cricketer'
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM
Tirath Singh Rawat sworn-in as new Uttarakhand CM
After being denied ticket, TMC leaders join BJP
After being denied ticket, TMC leaders join BJP
Assam CM's assets grew by more than 71% in 5 yrs
Assam CM's assets grew by more than 71% in 5 yrs
'Not when but how Tokyo Olympics will take place'
'Not when but how Tokyo Olympics will take place'

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Select T20 Team: Should Pant replace Rahul?

Select T20 Team: Should Pant replace Rahul?

Why Rahul should open with Rohit in England T20s

Why Rahul should open with Rohit in England T20s

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use