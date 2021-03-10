Dhawan in top gear at training

March 10, 2021 18:18 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan does some fielding drills. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Twitter

Shikhar Dhawan, who last wore the India colours in January for the T20Is against Australia, must have impressed the team management at the practice sessions ahead of the opening T20I against England on Friday.

Be it fielding in the nets or at the batting sessions, Dhawan is focus personified.

'All in a training day's work,' Dhawan captioned the pictures he tweeted.

Although Dhawan is not the first choice opener with Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul likely to fill the opening slots, the Delhi dasher is leaving no stone unturned at training.

V V S Laxman gave his vote of confidence to Rohit and Rahul as the opening pair for the T20I series and said Dhawan COULD be used as a backup opener keeping in mind this year's T20 World Cup in India.

Well time will tell what holds for each player, but for now Dhawan is happy to clock in some valuable minutes at prep time.