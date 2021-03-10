News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Rohit change his approach in T20Is?

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 10, 2021 12:08 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was in remarkable form for India in the recently-concluded Test series. Photograph: BCCI

There is no doubting Rohit Sharma’s ability as a batsman. India’s India batting coach Vikram Rathour has said that he would not want to see opening batsman Rohit Sharma change his approach in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit was in remarkable form for the hosts in the recently-concluded Test series and he finished as the leading run-getter for India in the series.

 

"Somebody like Rohit has a very set game-plan and he has been extremely successful following that game-plan. So, I would not really want him to change that. He is somebody who takes his time initially, gets set first, and then goes scores big. That has worked well for us. That has worked well for him. So I absolutely find no reason to change that at this point," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rathour as saying.

"Batting plans, again, in T20, yes, depending on what kind of the start of you have had, how many overs are left, so that is one format where you need to be very flexible with your batting plans or batting order. Anybody could be on at any point in time in the batting unit. That is the kind of mindset you need to have," he added.

India and England will be locking horns in a five-match T20I series, beginning on Friday. All five T20Is will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming five-match T20I series against England will help India get perfect practice before the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played in October-November this year in India.

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

