Rediff.com  » Cricket » England, watch out for Pant & Co!

England, watch out for Pant & Co!

By Rediff Cricket
March 10, 2021 15:43 IST
Rishabh Pant is enjoying his time with the Indian team.

The 23-year-old swashbuckler, who hit a match-winning century in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad last week, is eagerly looking forward to the five-match T20I series which will be played at the same venue beginning Friday.

'Test series done and dusted, time to put on the Blues as we get set for the T20s against England,' the boy wonder from Roorkee captioned the picture on Instagram on Wednesday.

Pant is expected to take over as the wicket-keeper in the T20 gamess from K L Rahul who donned the gloves in Australia.

Rediff Cricket
