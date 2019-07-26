Is there a rift between Virat and Rohit?

July 26, 2019 15:20 IST

IMAGE: Rohit unfollowed Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Social media is great but it can have a drastic effects too. Also who we unfollow on social media can become most effective offences.

So when Indian cricket team’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma unfollowed the team captain Virat Kohli, social media could not keep clam.

Instagramers also noticed that Rohit unfollowed Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma too.

There were theories instantly cooked up about the rift between the two.

To make matters more interesting, fans are latching on to Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram story. The Bollywood actress put up a post which reads:

A lot of fans seem to think, this is a cryptic dig at Rohit.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma haven’t unfollowed Rohit Sharma.

If we dig a little deeper about unfollowing history, Kohli knows a lot about it.

After apparent rift between India’s then coach Anil Kumble, Kohli deleted the welcome tweet and unfollowed him. This action was noticed quickly on Twitter and soon became the talk of the town.

When Anushka and Virat were dating, they had their shares of ups and downs. Reportedly, Virat was keen on settling down with Anushka, but she wanted to focus on her career, leading to the two calling it quits and unfollowing each other on social media.