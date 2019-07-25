News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni to perform guard duties, patrolling in Kashmir Valley

Dhoni to perform guard duties, patrolling in Kashmir Valley

July 25, 2019 16:21 IST

Mahendra Singh DhoniIndia wicketkeeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni will carry out patrolling and guard duties with troops during his 15-day stint with a Territorial Army battalion in the Kashmir Valley, starting from July 31.

The former India captain, who is also an honorary Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, will be joining the 106 TA Battalion (Para) on July 31 and will continue until August 15.

"The unit is in Kashmir Valley as part of Victor Force exercise and will be taking the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and shall be staying with troops," Army officials said.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had approved Dhoni's request to train with the Parachute regiment on July 21.

It was due to this reason that the 38-year-old cricketer made himself unavailable for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Image: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the Parachute Regiment in Ranchi, in October 2013.

Photograph: Mukhtar Ahmad/Rediff.com

Source: ANI
