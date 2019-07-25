PIX: Yuvraj dances the night away with Lara, Akram

July 25, 2019 17:27 IST

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh dances during the opening ceremony of Global T20 Canada. Photograph: Global T20 Canada/Twitter

There was no stopping Yuvraj Singh as the former India all-rounder danced the night away, during the opening ceremony of the Season 2 of Global T20 Canada, in Brampton, Ontario, on Wednesday.

Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket last month, will captain Toronto Nationals in the T20 tournament, which begins on Thursday.

IMAGE: Brian Lara, left, and Wasim Akram have a ball during the opening ceremony. Photograph: Global T20 Canada/Twitter

Yuvraj's Toronto Nationals will take on Chris Gayle-led Vancouver Knights, the defending champions, in a highly-anticipated tournament opener.



"#GT2019 opening ceremony was lit. Do you think @YUVSTRONG12 dancing is as good as his 6 hitting ability?," the official account of the Global T20 Canada tweeted.



The opening ceremony featured Bollywood and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa belting out some chartbusters as cricket legends Wasim Akram and Brian Lara also shook a leg.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh, right, with Chris Gayle. Photograph: Global T20 Canada/Twitter

To add some spice to the opening game, Gayle has said he will bring himself on to bowl the moment Yuvraj walks in to bat.



However, Yuvraj has assured everyone that he will not bowl. Not at Gayle. Not after being at the receiving end of Gayle’s unbeaten 175 in the IPL in 2013.