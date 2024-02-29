IPL 2024: Pant Will Only Bat In First 7 Games

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant in action for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Sourav Ganguly said Rishabh Pant's eagerly-awaited comeback to cricket in IPL 2024 is a huge boost for Delhi Capitals.



Pant has been out of action for more than a year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash in December 2022.

'It's a huge boost for Delhi Capitals because Indian players are gold in the IPL. Obviously, he has not played much cricket and I hope he gets back to rhythm very quickly. It's been a while he is away from competitive cricket, almost 17-18 months,' Ganguly, who is Delhi Capitals' director of cricket, told Revsportz.



Pant is set to captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and will only play as a batter in the first seven games.



'He has worked very hard to make a comeback. He is confident and wants to play for Delhi Capitals and India. I am extremely happy he is back and hope he gets through the season,' Dada added.



Pant has been a prolific run-getter in the IPL, since making his debut in 2016 -- scoring 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147, with a century and 15 fifties.



Dada said he had met Pant in Bengaluru, where he continues to work on his recovery at the National Cricket Academy.



'I met him in Bangalore recently for the inaugural game of the WPL. He was there. He is getting ready and hopefully will play in IPL 2024. He looked very confident about playing in IPL 2024 which begins from March 22. And that's seriously good news for us in Delhi and India.'



IPL 2024 kicks-off on March 22 with defending champions Chennai Super Kings hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.



Delhi's first match is against the Punjab Kings in Mohali on March 23.