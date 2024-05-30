'Actresses Should Be Paid Same As Actors'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Khushboo, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C and Tamannaah Bhatia at the Aranmanai 4 media interaction in Mumbai, May 29 2024.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna are over the moon as their Tamil film Aranmanai 4 is a blockbuster.

As the film continues to make waves in Tamil Nadu, the lead stars, alongside Director Sundar C and his producer wife Khushboo, assembled for a media interaction at a plush multiplex in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 29, to announce the Hindi-dub release of their hit film.

"Films like Article 370, Crew and now our film have proven that women are just like men. Art should be judged by the way it is made and not by who is in it. We should get better pay cheques now, because there is a huge gap. I hope that happens in time," Raashii said.

Tamannaah, standing next to Raashii, nodded.

Watch: Khushboo: 'Stop Being Opinionated About Women'

Despite mixed reviews, the latest installment in the popular horror comedy franchise has crossed the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark at the global box office.

While Raashii gave chic vibes in a lovely black number at the media interaction, Tamannaah chose power dressing in a caramel shade blazer and a long skirt.

Sundar C, who also acted in the film, said nobody expected Tamannaah to play such a role, but she surprised everyone with her performance.

Tamannaah said she was unsure about playing a mother of two as she thought there were no 'maternal instincts' in her. She ultimately took inspiration from her mother and delved into the process set by her director.

"I am pampered like a baby in the house. I honestly felt that I could not play this character because no maternal instincts have kicked in me. I took all the inspiration from my mother to portray Selvi," Tamannaah explained.

When Sundar C was asked why he acted in Aranmanai 4, he said big heroes refuse to do smaller parts in female-led films. "Female characters are so strong in the film, there will be something less to do for the male character. Eventually I decided to enact the role myself,"

Watch: Raashii, Tamannaah reveal their scariest horror film.

The Hindi version of Aranmanai 4 release in cinemas on May 31.