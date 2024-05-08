Why Is DC's Parth Jindal Getting So Excited?

Photograph: Kind courtesy @imkevin149/X

Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal is being roasted on social media for his aggressive reaction to Sanju Samson's dismissal during DC's game against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

There have been occasions where coaches and players have lost their cool on the field and in the dugout, but it was the co-owner's reaction in the stands this time that grabbed attention.

It all began when Sanju Samson was dismissed during the 16th over of the chase at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Samson was given out after being caught on the fence by Shai Hope.

The third umpire came into the action to check whether it was a fair catch or not. It was given out even though an unhappy Samson was seen having a word with the umpires.

From the stands, Jindal Junior was seen shouting 'Out hai! Out hain!' and the video went viral on social media.

Fans didn't appreciate Jindal Jr's behaviour towards the RR skipper, with one calling his actions 'seriously disgraceful' and another calling him one of the 'most irritating' franchise owners in the league.