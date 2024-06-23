News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Our journey starts now'

'Our journey starts now'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 23, 2024 19:01 IST
'It’s just the beginning now, for us, and (it’s) a big game next one (against Bangladesh) and we have all the chances to get to the semis.'

Gulbadin Naib took a four-wicket haul as he helped Afghanistan pull off an upset win over Australia, in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Sunday

IMAGE: Gulbadin Naib took a four-wicket haul as he helped Afghanistan pull off an upset win over Australia, in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Sunday. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Afghanistan bowler Gulbadin Naib, who collected a history-making four wickets, after he helped his team to a stunning 21-run win over Australia in Kingstown, St Vincent, confirmed that the best is yet to come for this team.

 

"Our journey starts now," Gulbadin said when collecting his Player of the Match award.

"(Australia) is a big team, a world champion team, so for our cricket it’s a big achievement (that) we can carry to the next level. In the last 10 years, we achieved a lot of goals, so this is the big achievement in our cricket. It’s a great moment, not only for me, but my nation, my people. We were waiting (to beat Australia) for a long time."

Captain Rashid Khan echoed Gulbadin’s raw emotion.

"It’s a massive win for us as a team and as a nation," he said post-game.

"Super proud of the guys and how they delivered. It’s just the beginning now, for us, and (it’s) a big game next one (against Bangladesh) and we have all the chances to get to the semis."

REDIFF CRICKET
