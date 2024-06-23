WC T20: USA gear up to take on England

IMAGE: USA's Aaron James and Netravalkar in action during a team training session. Photograph: ICC / X

Facing England in their final Super Eights match, Team USA skipper Aaron Jones looks ahead to the future, hoping their strong World Cup performance will lead to more bilateral series.

While the Americans are out of contention for the semi-finals, Jones sees their qualification for the 2026 edition, held in India and Sri Lanka, as a positive step.

"We've done well," Jones said at a pre-match press conference. "Qualifying for the 2026 World Cup is fantastic. The sooner we start preparing, the better for American cricket. Things have been on the rise for a few years now."

Focus on Both T20 and ODI Formats

Jones believes their World Cup display will earn them more matches. "I think the board was focused on the World Cup," he said, "but with our recent performances, I'm confident we'll get T20 tours. ODI cricket is also around the corner, so I expect the board to prioritize both formats."

Playing in Barbados, a Home Away from Home

Facing England in Barbados holds special significance for Jones, whose parents hail from the Caribbean island nation. He, along with teammate Steven Taylor, have Caribbean roots and expect strong support from the crowd.

"Playing in Barbados means a lot," Jones expressed. "I've played here often and get a lot of support."

Learning from the West Indies Loss

Addressing their nine-wicket defeat to the West Indies, Jones acknowledged the need for improvement.

"We're dissecting the loss while also moving on," he said. "The West Indies are a very experienced team, especially in T20s. We weren't disciplined enough with both bat and ball. We'll learn from this and come back stronger next game."

Importance of Franchise Cricket

Jones sees franchise cricket as crucial for American players' development.

"Playing with and against the best is a huge learning experience," he explained. "Franchise cricket exposes players to different conditions and teams. It's really important, and any American player who gets the opportunity should definitely take it."

