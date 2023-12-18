News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

IPL Auction: Who is Mallika Sagar?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 18, 2023 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mallika Sagar will be the first lady auctioneer at the IPL auction. Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/X
 

Mallika Sagar will be the mistress of ceremonies at Tuesday's Indian Premier League 2024 auction in Dubai.

This is the first time in the IPL's 16-year history that a lady auctioneer will preside over proceedings at an IPL auction.

Richard Madley, Charu Sharma and Hugh Edmeades were the gravel bangers at previous IPL auctions.

A Mumbai-based art expert on contemporary Indian art, Mallika currently works with Art India. Her career started at Christie's in 2001 when she became the first woman auctioneer of Indian origin at the British auction house.

She conducted the auction for the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 and helmed the Women's Premier League auction in Mumbai on December 9.

Mallika has been the BCCI's chosen auctioneer for the WPL auctions since the league's inception.

'Bold, Confident and Well Prepared! We thank Mallika Sagar for conducting the #WPLAuction with such grace and style. #PlayBold #WPL2023,' Royal Challengers Bangalore had tweeted on X after the WPL auction.

'MALLIKA SAGAR is a terrific auctioneer. Confident, clear and very poised. Straight away the right choices in the WPL,' Dinesh Karthik applauded. 'Well done @BCCI #WPLAuction #WPL2023'.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2024 Auction: Watch Out For...
IPL 2024 Auction: Watch Out For...
Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?
Who Will Sign These Uncapped Players?
IPL: Aussie WC stars keep base price at Rs 2 crore
IPL: Aussie WC stars keep base price at Rs 2 crore
Tanuja May Be Discharged Today
Tanuja May Be Discharged Today
Cong crowdfunds, to accept only these amounts
Cong crowdfunds, to accept only these amounts
Aishwarya-Abhishek Cheer For Aaradhya
Aishwarya-Abhishek Cheer For Aaradhya
Xmas Recipe: Guava Cheese, Rose Cookies
Xmas Recipe: Guava Cheese, Rose Cookies

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed

IPL 2024 Retentions: Who Left, Who Stayed

Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit

Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances