Does Kane Williamson need these legends in the middle?

Does Kane Williamson need these legends in the middle?

By Rediff Cricket
April 05, 2022 12:43 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad have already lost their first two games in IPL 2022.

Kane Williamson's team has looked low on resources after the exit of their stars David Warner, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Holder to other franchises.

The SRH think-tank in the dugout seems to have more talent than what the team has in the middle. Featuring, as it does, a bowler who has taken more Test wickets than anyone else in cricketing history (Spin Bowling Coach Muttiah Muralitharan), a batsman who scored more runs in one Test innings than anyone else in cricketing history (Batting Coach Brian Charles Lara), a fast bowler who was one of the finest in this new century with 439 Test wickets (Bowling Coach Dale Steyn) and a Head Coach who has been part of two World Cup winning teams (Tom Moody).

Reckon Captain Kane can call on Murali, Lara and Steyn to shore up his resources on the field of play?

 

 

Please click on the images to view in full screen.

IMAGE: Muttiah Muralitharan has a word with Sunrisers Hyderabad Assistant Coach Simon Helmot, left. Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Brian Lara appears nonplussed with his batters's inability to shine during a game.

 

IMAGE: Dale Steyn, right, and Fielding Coach Hemang Badani seem clearly unhappy with the run of play.

 

IMAGE: Two marvelous left-handers in their prime: Lara with Lucknow Super Giants Team Mentor Gautam Gambhir.

 

IMAGE: Murali and Gambhir have a word at the end of the game.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 


 

Rediff Cricket
