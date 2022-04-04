IPL PHOTOS: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants

Images from the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.





IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul bats during the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck half-centuries to rally Lucknow Super Giants to 169/7 after a disastrous start against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Mumbai on Monday.

After his team lost three wickets for just 27 runs in the powerplay, Rahul (68 off 50 balls) found an able ally in Deepak Hooda (51 off 33 balls) as they added 87 runs for the fourth wicket to revive the LSG innings.



Rahul hit six fours and a six, while Hooda found the fence three times and also cleared it thrice.



Coming back from a long break after playing their opener last Tuesday, SRH made a dream start and left the Super Giants in all sorts of trouble early on.

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Making a strong comeback after the heavy defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their opening match, off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/28) was handed the new ball and he delivered in his very first over, and SRH's second, dismissing the dangerous Quinton de Kock with his off-break bowling on a grassy pitch that prompted Kane Williamson to put two slips when Bhuvneshwar Kumar started the proceedings.



Backed to bowl in the Powerplay despite going for plenty in the previous game, Washington got de Kock (1) to chip one to Williamson at cover.



Moments later, Washington had Evin Lewis (1) trapped in front of the wicket after the swashbuckling West Indian batter failed to execute his slog sweep. It was another huge wicket for SRH given Lewis' blazing, match-winning against Chennai Super Kings last Thursday.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates after taking the wicket of Evin Lewis. Photograph: BCCI

Manish Pandey struck Romario Shepherd for a four and a six before he lobbed a catch to mid-on in the same over to leave LSG in a spot of bother.



Spurred by the early success, Williamson effected bowling changes frequently but he may have delayed by at least an over in introducing the attacking Thangarasu Natarajan while opting for Abdul Samad's innocuous, part-time seam up stuff at the DY Patil Stadium.



The pacy Umran Malik consistently hit 145 kmps but also leaked plenty of runs, allowing KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda to settle down and revive LSG's innings.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Having withstood the early reverses, the duo of Rahul and Hooda went about their task in a professional manner, finding the boundaries as well as running the singles and twos as the 100 came up in the 14th over with Malik going for 16 runs.



Shepherd broke the partnership when he had Hooda caught in the deep to signal the arrival of the in-form Ayush Badoni (19 off 12), who got into the groove with a boundary.