LSG pacer Avesh talks about his key to success in IPL...

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' pace bowler Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket during the IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Young pacer Avesh Khan feels bowlers hardly have any respite in a tournament like the IPL, and the key to success depends on how they handle the pressure.

Avesh -- the most expensive uncapped player in the history of IPL at Rs. 10 crore, bowled a fine spell in the death overs to finish with a career-best 4/24 to power Lucknow Super Giants to a 12-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also bowled a brilliant 18th over to help his side beat SRH by 12 runs at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.



"In IPL as a bowler there will be pressure on you in every match and how you handle that is very important. I never think that I am the main bowler of the team. I always try to take wickets for the team," Avesh said after the match.



"If I start thinking that I am the main bowler, I will take pressure upon myself, which is unnecessary."



Avesh said as a bowler his main job is to pick up wickets for his side.



"I am very happy to contribute to the winning cause. In the first match I got an opportunity to save 11 runs in one over which I couldn't. Today I was focused on taking wickets," he said.



Avesh's performance helped LSG defend 169 for seven, limiting SRH to 157 for nine, and register their second win out of three games in debut IPL season.