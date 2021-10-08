News
When Thala Speaks, You Listen

When Thala Speaks, You Listen

By Rediff Cricket
October 08, 2021 10:42 IST
At the end of every Chennai Super Kings game, players from the opposing side seek out The Master and ask for advice on how to iron out the kinks in their game and attitude.

It was no different after CSK's game against the Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Please click on the images to view in full screen. 

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Spinners Harpreet Brar and Ravi Bishnoi listen attentively to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photographs: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for IPL

 

 

IMAGE: Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran, who has had a rotten run of form in IPL 2021's UAE leg, asks for Thala's tips to set his game right.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
