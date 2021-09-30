News
Kohli's Master Class

Kohli's Master Class

By Rediff Cricket
September 30, 2021 10:19 IST
The IPL 2021 telecast brims over with ads for various educational sites, but the most instructive master class occurs off the field when Virat Kohli is in the stadium.

After an IPL match involving his Royal Challengers Bangalore side, India's cricket captain and RCB skipper can be spotted interacting with younger Indian cricketers from rival franchises, giving them insights about the game, freely giving them priceless gyaan.

Please click on the images and take a look at Kohli's Master Class.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is doing poorly in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and his predicament becomes dire since he has been named in the India side for next month's T20 World Championship.
Kohli took the young man aside after RCB defeated Ishan's Mumbai Indians for a heart to heart on how he can set things right. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: And this is not a recent Kohli phenomenon, spawned by recent 'reports' about disenchantment over his captaincy in the Indian dressing room.>br>Take a look at this picture from April 18 after the Kolkata Knight Riders-RCB match in Chennai where Kohli and KKR batter Rahul Tripathi had a quiet chat. Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: KKR bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi join the conversation with Kohli and Tripathi in April. Photograph: Sandeep Shetty/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: And this is from Wednesday's game in Dubai after RCB defeated the Rajasthan Royals.
Kohli gathers around him Royals's Indian youngsters, giving them tips on how to up their game. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

 
Rediff Cricket
'Disgraceful': Warne Slams Ashwin
Top Performer: Maxwell 2.0
Turning Point: RCB bowlers' Late Revival
'Morris knows he hasn't done the job for us'
Why Kohli's RCB is clicking this IPL...
Who Is This MP At The IPL?
VOTE: Who Wore The Ruffled Sari Best?
