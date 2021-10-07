And The Players Go AIRBORNE!

Aerodynamics in action at the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Sunrisers Hyderabad game at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Don't believe us? Please click on the images to check it out.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad newbie Umran Malik celebrates his first wicket in the IPL: Srikar Bharat of Royal Challengers Bangalore. All Photographs: Faheem Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL

IMAGE: RCB's Dan Christian tries to save a six.

IMAGE: That's RCB left-arm pacer George Garton's follow-through action.

IMAGE: Harshal Patel takes the aerial route to celebrate the big wicket: SRH Skipper Kane Williamson.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com