Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Umran Be Kohli's Future Team-Mate?

Will Umran Be Kohli's Future Team-Mate?

By Rediff Cricket
October 07, 2021 10:49 IST
Remember that picture of a chubby Delhi schoolboy shaking hands with India fast bowler Ashish Nehra?

A few years later, that schoolboy -- Virat Kohli was his name -- was playing alongside Nehra for India.

One can't but sense impending deja vu seeing this picture of Kohli signing an autograph for Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik at the end of Wednesday's game at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Coming in as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan, who was felled by COVID-19, the tearaway from Kashmir clocked 153kph to bowl the fastest delivery of IPL 2021 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Umran is the first Indian to enter the Top 10 list of bowlers for the fastest delivery in IPL 2021. The 21 year old clocked 146 kmph in his very first over, before going on to bowl 150kmph twice.

Sunrisers Captain Kane Williamson thinks Umran is a 'special talent' while SRH fast bowler Jason Holder believes his greatest asset is pace.

Will we see Umran playing alongside Virat in a few months' time?

Please click on the image for a better look at Virat and Umran.

 

Photograph: Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL

 

Photograph curated Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

     
      Rediff Cricket
