When Rohit Sharma decided to bowl...

April 14, 2021 10:05 IST

Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma twisted his ankle while delivering his first ball of IPL 2021.

Fortunately, the Hitman did not pick up an injury and bowled the entire over to Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan.

With two left-handers in the middle, Ro introduced himself into the bowling attack. When he came in to bowl the first ball, his left leg did not land properly and he twisted his ankle.

Ro received immediate medical attention and bowled the 14th over. Shakib edged his first ball to the boundary ropes. The KKR batters took five singles off Ro's next five deliveries.

The last time Ro bowled in the IPL was in 2014 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In that game he bowled one over at the Wankhede Stadium and conceded only six runs.