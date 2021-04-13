IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Last updated on: April 13, 2021 22:11 IST

Images from Tuesday's IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Andre Russell celebrates after dismissing Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard during the IPL match, in Chennai, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell did the star turn, bagging five wickets, as Kolkata Knight Riders shot out Mumbai Indians for 152 in the Indian Premier League match, in Chennai, on Tuesday.

Coming in to bowl only in the 18th over, the West Indian pacer snared the wickets Kieron Pollard with his second delivery and then got new-batsman Marco Jansen for a first-ball duck next.

He then dismissed Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar in the last over to finish with career-best figures of 5 for 15 from two overs.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for Mumbai Indians, with 56 off 36 balls. Photograph: BCCI

It was a clinical bowling effort by the Kolkata bowlers, as only Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma could make notable contributions for Mumbai Indians, the former blasting 56 runs off 36 balls to rally the side, and Rohit 43 off 32 balls.

Besides Russell, Pat Cummins (2 for 24) and Shakib Al Hasan (1 for 23) were Kolkata's other main wicket-takers. Varun Chakravarthy also registered good figures, 1 for 22, in his four overs.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate after Varun Chakravarthy, second from left, dismisses Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl. Having beaten Sunrisers in their opening match they chose to field the same playing eleven.

Mumbai Indians made one change to the team that lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match, Quinton de Kock replacing Chris Lynn.

Harbhajan Singh opened the bowling for KKR, while Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got Mumbai’s innings underway.

After Harbhajan conceded three runs in the first over, KKR went with spin from the other end too. And the move paid off as Varun Chakravarthy provided the breakthrough, having de Kock (2) caught by Rahul Tripathi at long-on. Mumbai were 10-1 after 2 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 31 off 23 balls in a losing cause against Bangalore, came in nest and immediately went on the attack, hitting a couple of boundaries before Mumbai reached 42-1 in six overs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar brought up his 12th IPL 50 off 33 balls with a cracking six, his second, off Pat Cummins in the tenth over as Mumbai amassed 81 for 1 at the half-way mark, with Rohit playing second fiddle on 25 off 20 balls.

However, Mumbai’s joy was short-lived as Shakib al-Hassan ended his fine knock when Shubman Gill ran to his left at long-on to complete a well-judged catch.

Suryakumar was out after a cracking innings of 56 from 36 balls and Shakib finished with good figures of 1 for 23 in his four overs.

Ishan Kishan (1), who replaced Suryakumar, lasted just three deliveries. Trying to hoist a quick bouncer from Cummins he holed out to Prasidh Krishna at fine leg. Two wickets in the space of five deliveries saw Mumbai Indians reduced to 88 for 3 in the 12th over.

The Kolkata bowlers continued to keep it tight, as Varun Chakravarthy registered good figures of 1 for 22 in his four overs.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins is all smiles after dismissing Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

With runs not coming easily the pressure got to Rohit and Hardik Pandya. Cummins, back into the attack, struck, taking the key wicket of Rohit, who was deceived by the change in pace. The opener, on 43 off 32 balls, tried to hit through the off-side but could only drag the ball on to his stumps.

Mumbai were in a spot of bother at 115 for 4 in the 16th over.

Their plight worsened when Hardik (15) was dismissed in the next over. Looking to loft Krishna straight down the ground, he ended up holing out to Andre Russell at long-off 15.

Russell was brought into the attack in the 18th over and he struck with his second delivery, as Pollard lashed out at a full, wide delivery, got the edge and was caught behind by Dinesh Karthik for 5.

IMAGE: Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Russell picked his second wicket dismissing new batsman Marco Jansen for a first-ball duck, the batsman chipping the ball straight into the hands of Cummins at sweeper cover.

Mumbai lost four wickets for 11 runs in the space of 13 deliveries.

It only got better for Russell when Krunal Pandya (15) holed out to Krishna off the third delivery of the last over, Jasprit Bumrah was caught by Shakib al-Hassan off the fourth and Rahul Chahar caught by Gill of the last ball.

Russell finished with excellent figures of 5 for 15 from two overs as Mumbai were bowled out for a below-par 152 in their 20 overs.