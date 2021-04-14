Top Performer: Russell's 5 wicket burst

April 14, 2021 07:15 IST

IMAGE: Andre Russell celebrates dismissing Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Andre Russell claimed his maiden five wicket haul, but his efforts went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders messed up an easy run chase and lost by 10 runs against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL game in Chennai on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Russell was instrumental in bowling out the all-powerful MI for a below-par 152 after they were sent in to bat.

Coming to bowl the 18th over, he dismissed dangerman Kieron Pollard, who went after a wide delivery but was caught behind for five.

He struck again in the same over with the wicket of Marco Jansen who chipped it straight to sweeper cover to fall for a duck.

Krunal Pandya looked to attack Russell in the final over as he started with two successive fours. The West Indian had the last laugh as he had Krunal caught at short fine leg. Jasprit Bumrah then pulled the next Russell ball to deep midwicket to fall for a duck.

Dre Russ ended the Mumbai innings by bowling Rahul Chahar for eight to complete his five wicket haul.

Mumbai lost seven wickets for 38 runs in the last five overs, out of which five were picked by Russell.

Russell finished with 5/15 to record the best figures by a KKR bowler in the IPL and also the best bowling figures by any bowler against the Mumbai Indians.

He could not replicate the same magic with the bat. He struggled to get going in the final overs, managing just nine from 15 balls as KKR choked at the end to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.