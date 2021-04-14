News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit lauds Mumbai Indians after 'excellent fightback'

Rohit lauds Mumbai Indians after 'excellent fightback'

Source: PTI
April 14, 2021 00:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult celebrates with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Andre Russell during Tuesday's IPL match in Chennai.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult celebrates with wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Andre Russell during Tuesday's IPL match in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded his team for an "excellent fightback" against Kolkata Knight Riders, saying one doesn't get to see matches as tantalisingly close often.

 

Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the last 10 overs of Tuesday’s IPL match in Chennai to defend a meagre total of 152 against KKR, which managed only 20 runs in the last five overs.

"It was an excellent fightback by each one of them. You don't see a game like this often. We will take lots of confidence from this game as we move forward," Rohit said, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

He described the victory a complete team effort on a difficult track.

"KKR batted brilliantly in the Powerplay. Rahul (Chahar) came and got us crucial wickets in the middle. Krunal (Pandya) bowling those overs at the end was vital as well.

"It was a complete team effort and credit to all the bowlers. As batters, you need to carry on. The trend in Chennai is you can't hit from ball one. You have to plan before you go in to bat. We were 15-20 runs short," he said.

Losing captain Eoin Morgan was unhappy that his team did not play "bold cricket" in the final 10 overs.

"Yes, disappointing (to lose). We played some really good cricket for most parts of the game, we looked comfortable in the chase, but they are a strong team, came back well and sad that it didn't work out for us," he said.

"We made a few mistakes and will need to sort that out. A perfect game needs to be bold; it came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
WATCH! Pant, Dhawan, Smith, Ashwin DANCE
WATCH! Pant, Dhawan, Smith, Ashwin DANCE
IPL 2021: Will Jofra Archer return to India?
IPL 2021: Will Jofra Archer return to India?
SRK apologises to fans after KKR's flop show
SRK apologises to fans after KKR's flop show
PIX: Chahar shines as Mumbai Indians rally to beat KKR
PIX: Chahar shines as Mumbai Indians rally to beat KKR
SRK apologises to fans after KKR's flop show
SRK apologises to fans after KKR's flop show
Ben Stokes out of IPL with broken finger
Ben Stokes out of IPL with broken finger
Thackeray announces fresh Covid curbs, sops for needy
Thackeray announces fresh Covid curbs, sops for needy

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

PIX: Chahar shines as Mumbai Indians rally to beat KKR

PIX: Chahar shines as Mumbai Indians rally to beat KKR

Ben Stokes out of IPL with broken finger

Ben Stokes out of IPL with broken finger

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use