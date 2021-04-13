News
Why was Krunal trolled during Hooda's innings?

Why was Krunal trolled during Hooda's innings?

By Rediff Cricket
April 13, 2021 15:21 IST
As Punjab Kings' Deepak Hooda was going all guns blazing during his innings of 64 off 28 balls against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday, Krunal Pandya was being trolled.

Why so do you ask?

In January, Hooda left the Baroda squad's bio-bubble on the eve of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, accusing Captain Krunal of bullying and using abusive language in front of team-mates.

In an e-mail to Baroda Cricket Association officials, Hooda wrote: 'I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr Krunal Pandya is using abusing language to me in front of my team-mates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara.'

Hooda stated that Pandya was trying to 'pull me down' and 'threatening' his place in the Baroda team.

Hooda was later suspended for the entire season.

After his magical innings on Monday, Hooda got a lot of support from fans who trolled Krunal ...

Rediff Cricket
