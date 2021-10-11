News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Greatest finisher ever': Kohli Hails Dhoni

'Greatest finisher ever': Kohli Hails Dhoni

By Rediff Cricket
October 11, 2021 10:05 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings captain produced a sensational cameo to power his team into the IPL final after beating Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 match in Dubai on Monday.

Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 18 off six balls, hitting pace bowler Tom Curran for three consecutive fours in the final over, to take CSK to a thrilling four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

'Anddddd the king is back ♥ the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight,' Kohli tweeted.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match on Monday, with the winners taking on Delhi Capitals in Wednesday's Qualifier 2 match.

Rediff Cricket
Sakshi, Prithi Enjoy The Show
Top Performers: Gaikwad, Uthappa
PIX: Gaikwad, Uthappa, Dhoni power CSK into IPL final
JK: Terrorist behind civilian killings gunned down
'Chinese side not agreeable': India, China talks fail
Bebo The Beautiful. And Sexy.
WC Qualifiers: Colombia hold Brazil; Argentina win
Dhoni's plan was simple: 'See the ball, hit the ball'

Turning Point: Pant's Shocking Captaincy

