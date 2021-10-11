'Greatest finisher ever': Kohli Hails Dhoni

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the Chennai Super Kings captain produced a sensational cameo to power his team into the IPL final after beating Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 match in Dubai on Monday.

Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 18 off six balls, hitting pace bowler Tom Curran for three consecutive fours in the final over, to take CSK to a thrilling four-wicket victory with two balls to spare.

'Anddddd the king is back ♥ the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight,' Kohli tweeted.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match on Monday, with the winners taking on Delhi Capitals in Wednesday's Qualifier 2 match.