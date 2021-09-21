Turning Point: Russell triggers RCB collapse

IMAGE: Andre Russell celebrates after bowling A B de Villiers during the IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 20, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

A disappointing performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore's batsmen saw them crash to a crushing ninewicket defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Electing to bat, RCB were bowled out for a lowly 92 in 19 overs before KKR chased down the runs with exactly 10 overs to spare.

Royal Challengers never recovered after losing Virat Kohli (5), who opened the innings, early.

They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Andre Russell ended whatever hopes they entertained of a comeback in the middle overs with twin strike in the ninth over.

He first got rid of Srikar Bharat for 16 as the right-hander pulled a short ball straight to Shubman Gill at deep midwicket.

The West Indian medium pacer dealt RCB a hufe blow when he dismissed A B de Villiers, bowled for a duck. Dre Russ produced a super yorker which went off de Villiers's pads and crashed into the leg stump.

RCB were reeling on 52 for 4 in nine overs before spinner Varun Chakravarthy sent the middle and lower order packing cheaply.