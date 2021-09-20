Virat Kohli's T20I Numbers Are AWESOME!

Virat Kohli will step down as India's T20I captain after the ICC T20 World Cup ends this November.
How did India and Kohli fare in T20 Internationals? Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.
How has Kohli fared as captain in T20Is and an overview on whether his batting has been affected or not by captaincy.
Virat Kohli in T20Is
|Games
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Before Becoming Captain
|45
|1,657
|90*
|57.14
|135.49
|0
|16
|After Becoming Captain
|45
|1,502
|94*
|48.45
|143.18
|0
|12
How India have fared under Kohli's captaincy. An overview of India's record in T20s at home and away and in ICC tournaments.
India under Virat Kohli in T20Is
|Year
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|2017
|10
|6
|4
|0
|60.00
|2018
|10
|6
|3
|1
|60.00
|2019
|10
|6
|4
|0
|60.00
|2020
|10
|8
|1
|1
|80.00
|2021
|5
|3
|2
|0
|60.00
|Total
|45
|29
|14
|2
|64.44
India's Win-Loss record in T20Is under Virat Home and way
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|At Home
|23
|13
|9
|1
|56.52
|Away
|22
|16
|5
|1
|72.72
|in Australia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|50.00
|in England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.66
|in Ireland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|in New Zealand
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100.00
|in South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|50.00
|in Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100.00
|in USA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|in the West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|50.00
India under Virat Kohli in ICC tournaments
Virat is yet to captain India in the T20 World Cup.
Virat as captain in T20Is in comparison to M S Dhoni, his predecessor, and Rohit Sharma, his likely successor
Win-loss record
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|72
|42
|28
|2
|58.33
|Virat Kohli
|45
|29
|14
|2
|64.44
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|15
|4
|0
|78.95
Performance with the Bat
|Games
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|M S Dhoni
|72
|1,112
|48*
|37.06
|122.60
|0
|0
|Virat Kohli
|45
|1,502
|94*
|48.45
|143.18
|0
|12
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|712
|118
|41.88
|160.00
|2
|5
India's Record in T20Is under M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
At Home
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|20
|10
|10
|0
|50.00
|Virat Kohli
|23
|13
|9
|1
|56.52
|Rohit Sharma
|9
|8
|1
|0
|88.88
in Away Games
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|52
|32
|18
|2
|61.54
|Virat Kohli
|22
|16
|5
|1
|72.72
|Rohit Sharma
|10
|7
|3
|0
|70.00
in T20 World Cup
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|M S Dhoni
|33
|21
|11
|1
|63.63
|Virat Kohli
|0
|Rohit Sharma
|0
Virat's Captaincy Record in T20Is vis-a-vis other captains of his era
|Team
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Win%
|Sarfraz Ahmed
|Pakistan
|33
|25
|8
|0
|0
|75.75
|Virat Kohli
|India
|45
|29
|14
|2
|0
|64.44
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|43
|27
|15
|1
|0
|62.79
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|28
|15
|8
|5
|0
|53.57
|Pieter Seelaar
|Netherlands
|35
|17
|16
|1
|1
|48.57
|Mahmudullah
|Bangladesh
|27
|13
|14
|0
|0
|48.15
|Gary Wilson
|Ireland
|25
|12
|12
|0
|1
|48.00
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|43
|20
|21
|2
|0
|46.51
|Carlos Brathwaite
|West Indies
|25
|10
|14
|1
|0
|40.00
|Kieron Pollard
|West Indies
|25
|9
|12
|4
|0
|36.00
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|29
|9
|19
|1
|0
|31.03
Most Successful Captains in T20Is
MINIMUM 25 GAMES
|For
|Games
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Win%
|Asghar Stanikzai
|Afghanistan
|52
|42
|10
|0
|80.77
|Sarfraz Ahmed
|Pakistan
|37
|29
|8
|0
|78.38
|Graeme Smith
|South Africa
|27
|18
|9
|0
|66.66
|Virat Kohli
|India
|45
|29
|14
|2
|64.44
|Faf du Plessis
|South Africa
|40
|25
|15
|0
|62.50
|Mohammad Hafeez
|Pakistan
|29
|18
|11
|0
|62.07
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|64
|39
|24
|1
|60.94
|Daren Sammy
|West Indies
|47
|28
|17
|2
|59.57
|M S Dhoni
|India
|72
|42
|28
|2
|58.33
|Peter Borren
|The Netherlands
|37
|21
|15
|1
|56.76
|Paul Collingwood
|England
|30
|17
|11
|2
|56.66
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com