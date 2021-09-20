Virat Kohli's T20I Numbers Are AWESOME!

Virat Kohli will step down as India's T20I captain after the ICC T20 World Cup ends this November.

How did India and Kohli fare in T20 Internationals? Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

How has Kohli fared as captain in T20Is and an overview on whether his batting has been affected or not by captaincy.

Virat Kohli in T20Is

Games Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Before Becoming Captain 45 1,657 90* 57.14 135.49 0 16 After Becoming Captain 45 1,502 94* 48.45 143.18 0 12

How India have fared under Kohli's captaincy. An overview of India's record in T20s at home and away and in ICC tournaments.

India under Virat Kohli in T20Is

Year Games Won Lost No Result Win% 2017 10 6 4 0 60.00 2018 10 6 3 1 60.00 2019 10 6 4 0 60.00 2020 10 8 1 1 80.00 2021 5 3 2 0 60.00 Total 45 29 14 2 64.44

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action during the 5th T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, March 20, 2021. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

India's Win-Loss record in T20Is under Virat Home and way

Games Won Lost No Result Win% At Home 23 13 9 1 56.52 Away 22 16 5 1 72.72 in Australia 6 3 2 1 50.00 in England 3 2 1 0 66.66 in Ireland 2 2 0 0 100.00 in New Zealand 4 4 0 0 100.00 in South Africa 2 1 1 0 50.00 in Sri Lanka 1 1 0 0 100.00 in USA 2 2 0 0 100.00 in the West Indies 2 1 1 0 50.00

India under Virat Kohli in ICC tournaments

Virat is yet to captain India in the T20 World Cup.

Virat as captain in T20Is in comparison to M S Dhoni, his predecessor, and Rohit Sharma, his likely successor

Win-loss record

Games Won Lost No Result Win% M S Dhoni 72 42 28 2 58.33 Virat Kohli 45 29 14 2 64.44 Rohit Sharma 19 15 4 0 78.95

Performance with the Bat

Games Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s M S Dhoni 72 1,112 48* 37.06 122.60 0 0 Virat Kohli 45 1,502 94* 48.45 143.18 0 12 Rohit Sharma 19 712 118 41.88 160.00 2 5

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma, his likely successor as T20I captain. Photograph: BCCI

India's Record in T20Is under M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

At Home

Games Won Lost No Result Win% M S Dhoni 20 10 10 0 50.00 Virat Kohli 23 13 9 1 56.52 Rohit Sharma 9 8 1 0 88.88

in Away Games

Games Won Lost No Result Win% M S Dhoni 52 32 18 2 61.54 Virat Kohli 22 16 5 1 72.72 Rohit Sharma 10 7 3 0 70.00

in T20 World Cup

Games Won Lost No Result Win% M S Dhoni 33 21 11 1 63.63 Virat Kohli 0 Rohit Sharma 0

Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Virat's Captaincy Record in T20Is vis-a-vis other captains of his era

Team Games Won Lost No Result Tied Win% Sarfraz Ahmed Pakistan 33 25 8 0 0 75.75 Virat Kohli India 45 29 14 2 0 64.44 Eoin Morgan England 43 27 15 1 0 62.79 Babar Azam Pakistan 28 15 8 5 0 53.57 Pieter Seelaar Netherlands 35 17 16 1 1 48.57 Mahmudullah Bangladesh 27 13 14 0 0 48.15 Gary Wilson Ireland 25 12 12 0 1 48.00 Aaron Finch Australia 43 20 21 2 0 46.51 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies 25 10 14 1 0 40.00 Kieron Pollard West Indies 25 9 12 4 0 36.00 Kane Williamson New Zealand 29 9 19 1 0 31.03

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates victory in the 5th T20 International against England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, March 20, 2021. Photograph: Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images

Most Successful Captains in T20Is

MINIMUM 25 GAMES

For Games Won Lost No Result Win% Asghar Stanikzai Afghanistan 52 42 10 0 80.77 Sarfraz Ahmed Pakistan 37 29 8 0 78.38 Graeme Smith South Africa 27 18 9 0 66.66 Virat Kohli India 45 29 14 2 64.44 Faf du Plessis South Africa 40 25 15 0 62.50 Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 29 18 11 0 62.07 Eoin Morgan England 64 39 24 1 60.94 Daren Sammy West Indies 47 28 17 2 59.57 M S Dhoni India 72 42 28 2 58.33 Peter Borren The Netherlands 37 21 15 1 56.76 Paul Collingwood England 30 17 11 2 56.66

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com