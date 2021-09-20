News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Turning Point: MI Rues Gaikwad's Drop

Turning Point: MI Rues Gaikwad's Drop

By HARISH KOTIAN
September 20, 2021 07:40 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock drops Ruturaj Gaikwad off Rahul Chahar's bowling. Photograph: BCCI
 

Ruturaj Gaikwad's blazing half-century was the difference as Chennai Super Kings outclassed Mumbai Indians by 20 runs in the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021, in Dubai, on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Electing to bat, CSK were reeling on 31/4, with their top order back in the hut and Ambati Rayudu forced to retire with injury.

Things could have got even worse but for wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock putting down Gaikwad off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the ninth over.

Gaikwad got an edge as he tried to cut Chahar, but de Kock failed to hold on to the sharp chance, which would have put CSK in further strife.

The CSK opener was batting on 19 off 24 balls at that stage and that drop proved to be the turning point of the contest.

Gaikwad was instrumental in CSK's splendid recovery in the second half of their innings as they smashed 108 runs from the last nine overs.

He put on 81 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (26) to steady things after a few early wickets.

Gaikwad cut loose in the final overs, to finish unbeaten on 88 from 58 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes, to rally CSK to 156/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Mumbai managed just 136/8 in their 20 overs to lose the match by 20 runs.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
