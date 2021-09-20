IPL PIX: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna celebrates after trapping Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leg before wicket during the IPL match, in Abu Dhabi, on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers fired in unison to bundle out Royal Challengers Bangalore for a paltry 92 in the Indian Premier League match, in Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

Opening the bowling, architect-turned-mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy did the star turn, taking three wickets for 13 runs in an excellent four-over spell.

Star all-rounder Andre Russell also bagged three wickets, including AB de Villiers for a golden duck, while Lockie Ferguson snared two for 24 runs.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal. Photograph: BCCI

Devdutt Padikkal was the highest scorer with 22 runs in a forgettable outing in skipper Virat Kohli's 200th match for the Royal Challengers.

Bowling the day's second over, right-arm medium pacer Prasidh Krishna dealt RCB a huge blow when he had Virat Kohli trapped in front of the wicket with his fourth delivery, which jagged in and hit the opener above the knee-roll.

IMAGE: AB de Villiers is bowled by Andre Russell. Photograph: BCCI

Having completed a double century of matches for RCB, Kohli went for a review, but the ball-tracking technology confirmed that it was going on to hit the stumps.

This was immediately after Kohli sent a Krishna delivery in front of square on the off-side for a lovely four.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson replaced Chakravarthy and the gifted Devdutt Padikkal smashed the pacer straight over his head to get things moving for RCB.

IMAGE: Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI

Krishna bowled back-to-back no-balls -- one front foot and one beamer -- in the next over and while debutant Srikar Bharat failed to break the shackles, Padikkal capitalised on the extra delivery with a boundary.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan made another bowling change, bringing in Sunil Narine. While the Trinidadian spinner could not get a breakthrough in his first over, Ferguson succeeded in his second when he had Padikkal caught behind when the batsman tried to play the ball fine past the ‘keeper despite hardly getting any room to execute the ramp shot.

Russell ended Bharat's stay in the middle as the pressure mounted on the batsman.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy is congratulated by his KKR teammates after dismissing Wanindu Hasaranga. Photograph: BCCI

And then came the biggest blow on RCB, when Russell bowled AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck with a top-notch yorker, targeting the leg-stump.

The Royal Challengers were in all sorts of trouble at 52 for 4 in the ninth over, and it only got worse for them with the departure of Glenn Maxwell, who brought about his own downfall with a needless heave against Chakravarthy's tossed-up delivery, and Wanindu Hasaranga, the team's other debutant, got out cheaply.

Both the batsmen were dismissed off successive deliveries on a surface that was on the slower side, something Kohli talked about after opting to bat at the toss.