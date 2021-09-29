Turning Point: Rana, Narine's Final Assault

IMAGE: Nitish Rana hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders triumphed in a tense run chase to outclass Delhi Capitals by three wickets and stay in the hunt for a place in the IPL play-offs.

Despite finishing on 127/9 in their 20 overs, Delhi Capitals's bowlers ensured KKR never ran away with the game.

Opener Shubman Gill (30) and captain Eoin Morgan (0) perished in the space of three deliveries as KKR slipped to 67/4 in the 12th over, with Delhi firmly back in the contest.

Delhi held the slight edge with 52 needed from the last seven overs for victory with their in-form pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan having enough overs in hand.

Nitish Rana timed his assault to perfection. He targeted part-time spinner Lalit Yadav, hitting him for back-to-back sixes, straight down the ground and over midwicket respectively.

Dinesh Karthik edged the fifth delivery fine on the off-side for a four as Lalit conceded 20 runs in the 14th over, which brought the equation down from 52 needed from 42 balls to 32 from 36.

Avesh Khan brought Delhi back in the contest bowling Karthik (12)moff an inside edge while giving away just two runs in the 15th over.

Delhi would have fancied their chances with 30 needed from the last five overs for victory.

But Sunil Narine doused Delhi's hopes by taking the attack to Kagiso Rabada -- the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 30 wickets.

Rabada overstepped to give away a no-ball and Narine hit the free-hit back over his head for two runs. He top-edged the pull shot next ball for a six over the fine leg region.

The Delhi Capitals pacer went for the slower bouncer which Narine pulled over square leg for a four and swung the next ball even further for the second six of the over.

21 runs from Rabada's third over finished off Delhi's hopes as KKR completed an emphatic victory in the 19th over.