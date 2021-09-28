News
KKR's Gill Responds to Coach's Challenge

KKR's Gill Responds to Coach's Challenge

By Rediff Cricket
September 28, 2021 12:54 IST
Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill at a training session. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders
 

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Shubman Gill rose to the challenge of KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar during an IPL training session.

Nayar, who was bowling to Gill using the 'Sidearm' device during the practice session, mocked the youngster after he was unable to get a couple of shots away.

'I have hit you for so many sixes that you can't see the ball anymore,' says Gill in the video posted by KKR on Instagram.

'Come on, try hitting a six if you can,' says Nayar.

Gill stands up to his coach's challenge as he plays a beautiful lofted shot straight down the ground.

'What a shot!' exclaims Nayar praising the shot.

Rediff Cricket
This is what is hurting Royals in IPL's UAE leg...
Turning Point: Death Bowling, Roy Blitz
Top Performer: Milestone Man Sanju Samson
Hopeful of dialogue: UN on India-Pak war of words
IPL 2021: KKR vs DC: Who Will Win?
Top medical body favours phased school reopening
Supermodels And Sexy Sportswear
JOY For SRH At Last!

IPL 2021: Warner unlikely to play again for Sunrisers

