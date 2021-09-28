KKR's Gill Responds to Coach's Challenge

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Shubman Gill at a training session. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Shubman Gill rose to the challenge of KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar during an IPL training session.

Nayar, who was bowling to Gill using the 'Sidearm' device during the practice session, mocked the youngster after he was unable to get a couple of shots away.

'I have hit you for so many sixes that you can't see the ball anymore,' says Gill in the video posted by KKR on Instagram.

'Come on, try hitting a six if you can,' says Nayar.

Gill stands up to his coach's challenge as he plays a beautiful lofted shot straight down the ground.

'What a shot!' exclaims Nayar praising the shot.