'Delhi were 10 short'; Morgan 'delighted' by KKR show

IMAGE: Nitish Rana, right, celebrates with Lockie Ferguson after hitting the winning runs for Kolkata Knight Riders in Tuesday's Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah. Photograph: BCCI

Despite his team being unable to defend a fighting total against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match in Sharjah on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant asserted that the bowling unit does not need a "massive change".

The Knight Riders bowlers restricted Delhi Capitals to a meagre 127 for 9 before their batting unit overhauled the target in 18.2 overs.

"I think we were 10 short; not much. We knew the wicket would slow down in the second innings, but every team is trying to win the match," Pant said, at the post-match presentation.

Delhi's batters found it difficult to score on a slow track and against some tight bowling. Only Pant (39) and openers Steve Smith (39) and Shikhar Dhawan (24) got double digit scores.

"Batting was pretty difficult for new batters. We wanted to capitalise in the end with the bat, but we lost wickets and ended up 10 short," Pant added.

He was "really happy" with the team's bowling display though.

"We learn from our mistakes. I don't think there is a massive change that we have to do as a bowling unit; just some little things, but we'll learn from our mistakes and move on to the next one."

"We want to give 100 per cent and if it doesn't go our way we will learn and move on," Pant said.

Winning skipper Eoin Morgan was "delighted" by his team's performance.

"It's tough playing two day games in three days, but delighted to get a couple of points. Winning the toss and fielding is not an easy thing to do.

"Guys were more-calculated today, and it came off. When the outfield is slow, if you are cagey it can come back to hurt you," Morgan said.

"Both sides played the game hard. On a hot day, things can boil over. Thankfully, it didn't."

The victory helped the two-time champions, who have won three of their last four games since the resumption of the league in the UAE, consolidate fourth spot and Morgan credited head coach Brendon McCullum for the way the team has performed.

"We all played in the right spirit. And its a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It's his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that."

Sunil Narine was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round performance. He snared two wickets, including the crucial one of Shreyas Iyer, while giving away only 18 runs before smashing 21 off 10 balls.

"Watching a few games here, knew there's a bit of spin here. Didn't want to get too full. I've been through a lot.

"Need to give credit to the bowling coach; that's a plus and that's been the key for me to come back," Narine said.