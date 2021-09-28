IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Sharjah, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowlers made optimum use of a slow Sharjah track to restrict Delhi Capitals to 127 for 9 in their Indian Premier League match, in Sharjah, on Tuesday.

The bowlers justified skipper Eoin Morgan's decision to put Delhi in to bat on a track where the ball was stopping and coming onto the bat.

Only Steve Smith (39 off 34 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (39 off 36 balls) could cross the 30-run mark, as run-scoring was a difficult task. Not a single six was hit during the entire Delhi innings.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is bowled by Sunil Narine. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan (24 off 20 balls) hit five boundaries in quick time, converting a lot of deliveries into half volleys, before Venkatesh Iyer pouched him at point off Lockie Ferguson.

At the end of the Powerplay, Delhi Capitals were 39 for 1, but were soon reduced to 40 for 2, as Sunil Narine (2 for 18) castled Shreyas Iyer (1) in the seventh over.

IMAGE: Steve Smith bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: BCCI

Pant then joined Smith, and the pair found scoring difficult as there was no pace off the track and the deliveries did not really come on to the bat.

Varun Chakravarthy (0 for 24 in 4 overs), as usual, was steady while Narine (2 for 18) played his part.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer celebrates the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Smith tried changing gears and hammered successive fours in the 10th over off Chakravarthy, as Delhi got 12 off that over.

The Australian then slog-swept Narine and was looking in his element when Ferguson pegged back Delhi by castling the Australian. That saw them slip to 77 for 3.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine successfully appeals for the wicket of Lalit Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata then went on to snare three quick wickets, as Shimron Hetmyer (4), Lalit Yadav (0), who was trapped in front by Narine, and Axar Patel (0) perished cheaply and Delhi was teetering at 92 for 6.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin gets into an argument with Tim Southee during the Delhi Capitals innings. Photograph: BCCI

With Pant failing to up the ante, Venkatesh (2 for 29) bowled really well in the back-10, mixing it up nicely at a speed of almost 130 kmph. Iyer’s showing is certain to keep Hardik Pandya on tenterhooks in coming days.

For the record, Pant became Delhi Capitals’ leading run-scorer, surpassing Virender Sehwag.