News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jagan Races Ahead In Andhra Poll Race

Jagan Races Ahead In Andhra Poll Race

By REDIFF NEWS
May 07, 2024 10:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Scenes from the campaign trail in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Amritsar, Ranchi and Guwahati.

 

IMAGE: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greets voters at Palamaneru in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Jagan addresses an election meeting at Hindupuram in Sri Satya Sai, Andhra Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar seeks votes for Lallan Singh, the JD-U candidate from the Munger seat in Lakhisarai as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, right, looks on.

 

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar replaced Lallan Singh as JD-U president in December.

 

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar has done more road shows this election than addressed election meetings like this one.

 

IMAGE: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who served as India's ambassador to the US and is the BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, during a door-to-door campaign at Mustafabad in Amritsar, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for the North East Delhi constituency, is presented the Preamble of the Constitution before filing his nomination.

 

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar meets religious figures before filing his nomination papers.

 

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar offers prayers before filing his nomination papers.

 

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar, accompanied by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, files his nomination papers.

 

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar holds a roadshow at Maujpur in Delhi after filing his nomination, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh flag off a 'Walk For Kejriwal' walkathon in support of arrested AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj with Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai at the 'Walk For Kejriwal' walkathon. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: AAP's 'Washing Machine' Jibe at the BJP, here and below. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Mira Borthakur, the Congress candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, greets voters at a roadshow, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Congress supporters during the nomination rally for Yashaswini Sahay, the party candidate for the Ranchi seat, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Yashaswini Sahay with her father former Union minister Subhodh Kant Sahay, here and below.

 

IMAGE: Yashaswini Sahay flashes a victory sign during her nomination rally in Ranchi.

 

IMAGE: Yashaswini Sahay joins hands with Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, left, and her father at the nomination rally in Ranchi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
Sunita Kejriwal Does A Road Show
In Search Of Modi In Srinagar
In Search Of Modi In Srinagar
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed
Misa Bharti Opens Poll Office In Cowshed
What Happened To KKR Flight?!
What Happened To KKR Flight?!
Your MediClaim Needs A Check Up!
Your MediClaim Needs A Check Up!
The Great Tiger Quiz!
The Great Tiger Quiz!
Modi votes as polling underway for 93 seats in Phase 3
Modi votes as polling underway for 93 seats in Phase 3
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi Plans Road Show In Bihar

Modi Plans Road Show In Bihar

Election Fever Grips India

Election Fever Grips India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances