Jagan Races Ahead In Andhra Poll Race

Scenes from the campaign trail in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Amritsar, Ranchi and Guwahati.

IMAGE: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy greets voters at Palamaneru in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jagan addresses an election meeting at Hindupuram in Sri Satya Sai, Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar seeks votes for Lallan Singh, the JD-U candidate from the Munger seat in Lakhisarai as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, right, looks on.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar replaced Lallan Singh as JD-U president in December.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar has done more road shows this election than addressed election meetings like this one.

IMAGE: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who served as India's ambassador to the US and is the BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, during a door-to-door campaign at Mustafabad in Amritsar, here and below.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for the North East Delhi constituency, is presented the Preamble of the Constitution before filing his nomination.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar meets religious figures before filing his nomination papers.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar offers prayers before filing his nomination papers.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar, accompanied by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, files his nomination papers.

IMAGE: Kanhaiya Kumar holds a roadshow at Maujpur in Delhi after filing his nomination, here and below. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh flag off a 'Walk For Kejriwal' walkathon in support of arrested AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj with Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai at the 'Walk For Kejriwal' walkathon. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: AAP's 'Washing Machine' Jibe at the BJP, here and below. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mira Borthakur, the Congress candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, greets voters at a roadshow, here and below.

IMAGE: Congress supporters during the nomination rally for Yashaswini Sahay, the party candidate for the Ranchi seat, here and below.

IMAGE: Yashaswini Sahay with her father former Union minister Subhodh Kant Sahay, here and below.

IMAGE: Yashaswini Sahay flashes a victory sign during her nomination rally in Ranchi.

IMAGE: Yashaswini Sahay joins hands with Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam, left, and her father at the nomination rally in Ranchi.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com