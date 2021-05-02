Turning Point: Faf drops Pollard

May 02, 2021 08:17 IST

IMAGE: Kieron Pollard was on 68 when Faf du Plessis dropped him. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Had Faf du Plessis not dropped Kieron Pollard off the penultimate delivery of the 18th over, the result of Saturday's match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings may have been different.

Kieron was on 68 when Faf dropped him. CSK lost the match right there!

The MI star's 34-ball 87, on a flat Delhi wicket powered Mumbai to a thrilling four-wicket win.

He smashed 6 fours and 8 sixes to take Mumbai across the finish line in a last-ball thriller and stopped the Chennai juggernaut.

Every time these two teams play, cricket is at its thrilling best.

Before Pollard's quickfire knock, Mumbai were struggling to score. The onslaught started in the 13th over and the big-hitting batsman provided the much-needed final flourish by smashing Ravindra Jadeja for three massive sixes.

The 14th over by Shardul Thakur yielded a six and three fours. Sam Curran removed Krunal Pandya in a brilliant two-run 17th over which brought the equation to 48 off 18 balls.

Then Faf du Plessis, one of the best outfielders in the world, dropped Pollard at long-on. He ran in, but could only finger-tip the ball to the ground.

Pressure got to the safest hands in the field and Faf buried his head into his hands. He knew the match was gone right there, as Thakur leaked 23 runs in that over.

Luck favours the brave. From that point, Pollard knew no fear.

With 16 to win off the final over, he hit two fours, a six and ran like a hare with two needed off the final ball.

It was a thrilling finish from one of the great T20 players. His power hitting ensured Mumbai pass the target off the very last ball.